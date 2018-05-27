New York Mets
Mets set to have highest Draft pick since 2004
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 14m
For a team built extensively through the trade and free-agent markets, the Mets, like all clubs, remain dependent on the Draft. Jacob deGrom came from the Draft. Michael Conforto came from the Draft. Brandon Nimmo came from the Draft. The Mets' chances...
