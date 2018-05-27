New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Ramos to get MRI on shoulder, could land on DL
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 10m
MILWAUKEE -- The roots of AJ Ramos' struggles -- eight baserunners allowed in his past three outings, spanning 1 2/3 innings -- may be medical in nature. The team on Sunday sent Ramos back to New York for an examination of his right shoulder. A stint on..
Tweets
-
SEE IT: Cabrera homers; Wheeler, Bruce hit RBI singles https://t.co/LVtyrpD5o2Blogger / Podcaster
-
8-6 Milwaukee | End-7Official Team Account
-
When something goes bad of late, it seems to snowball for the Mets. Paul Sewald, the third reliever of the inning,… https://t.co/cvR3qfH7KJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The 1st pitch strike to Pina was much further out than the walk earlier in the inning.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is the 6th time this season that Jerry Blevins was called in to face one batter and didn’t record an out. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gsellman is clearly No. 2 guy on depth chart, and twice now the Mets have been burned for taking him out.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets