New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Ramos to get MRI on shoulder, could land on DL

by: N/A MLB: Mets 10m

MILWAUKEE -- The roots of AJ Ramos' struggles -- eight baserunners allowed in his past three outings, spanning 1 2/3 innings -- may be medical in nature. The team on Sunday sent Ramos back to New York for an examination of his right shoulder. A stint on..

Tweets