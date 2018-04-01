New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Flores Leaves Game Against Brewers
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 5m
Wilmer Flores was removed from today's game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the bottom of the fourth inning.It is unclear exactly why he was removed as there was no injury that appeared obvio
Tweets
-
SEE IT: Cabrera homers; Wheeler, Bruce hit RBI singles https://t.co/LVtyrpD5o2Blogger / Podcaster
-
8-6 Milwaukee | End-7Official Team Account
-
When something goes bad of late, it seems to snowball for the Mets. Paul Sewald, the third reliever of the inning,… https://t.co/cvR3qfH7KJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The 1st pitch strike to Pina was much further out than the walk earlier in the inning.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is the 6th time this season that Jerry Blevins was called in to face one batter and didn’t record an out. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gsellman is clearly No. 2 guy on depth chart, and twice now the Mets have been burned for taking him out.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets