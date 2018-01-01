New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wilmer Flores leaves Sunday's game with lower back soreness
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
Mets INF Wilmer Flores left in the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Brewers with lower back soreness.
Tweets
-
SEE IT: Cabrera homers; Wheeler, Bruce hit RBI singles https://t.co/LVtyrpD5o2Blogger / Podcaster
-
8-6 Milwaukee | End-7Official Team Account
-
When something goes bad of late, it seems to snowball for the Mets. Paul Sewald, the third reliever of the inning,… https://t.co/cvR3qfH7KJBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The 1st pitch strike to Pina was much further out than the walk earlier in the inning.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is the 6th time this season that Jerry Blevins was called in to face one batter and didn’t record an out. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gsellman is clearly No. 2 guy on depth chart, and twice now the Mets have been burned for taking him out.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets