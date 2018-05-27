New York Mets

Brewers get to Mets' bullpen again, come back for 8-7 win

Domingo Santana's two-run double highlighted a four-run seventh for the Milwaukee Brewers, who shelled the New York Mets' battered bullpen again before holding on in the ninth for an 8-7 win

