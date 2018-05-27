New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How did Matt Harvey do today against the Rockies?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
Today was Harvey Day in Colorado! TDK looking pretty snazzy in his camo. TDK gave up two HRs in the 1st Including this bomb 4⃣6⃣1⃣ feet. That’s what we call in the biz, a no doubter. pic.twitter.com/Fnaxoii3mp — MLB (@MLB) May 27, 2018 TDK hung around...
Tweets
-
You might be right.@KenDavidoff Awful generous on the projected Mets win total. They’re looking like about 10 -15 games under .500Beat Writer / Columnist
-
You might be right.@KenDavidoff what a troll. no way mets win this many games. they’ll be lucky if they win more than 70Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Matt den Dekker just came in to pitch for the Las Vegas 51s with the bases loaded and one out. He got two pop outs to strand the runners.Blogger / Podcaster
-
You might be right.@KenDavidoff Ken, too low on Yanks (95) too high on Mets (81)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Worth noting: Earlier this year, Callaway passed on Blevins to use Paul Sewald vs. a lefty. It's not like that h… https://t.co/oGGbuBrCXBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Game Recap: Mets Bullpen Falters Again in 8-7 Loss to Brewers https://t.co/FudEcoPiG0 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets