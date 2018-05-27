New York Mets
Mets bullpen implodes in latest disaster
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2m
MILWAUKEE — Robert Gsellman has been among the Mets’ most reliable bullpen options this season, and Jerry Blevins not so dependable. On Sunday it was exit Gsellman, enter Blevins and begin the
Tweets
You might be right.@KenDavidoff Awful generous on the projected Mets win total. They’re looking like about 10 -15 games under .500Beat Writer / Columnist
You might be right.@KenDavidoff what a troll. no way mets win this many games. they’ll be lucky if they win more than 70Beat Writer / Columnist
Matt den Dekker just came in to pitch for the Las Vegas 51s with the bases loaded and one out. He got two pop outs to strand the runners.Blogger / Podcaster
You might be right.@KenDavidoff Ken, too low on Yanks (95) too high on Mets (81)Beat Writer / Columnist
Worth noting: Earlier this year, Callaway passed on Blevins to use Paul Sewald vs. a lefty. It's not like that h… https://t.co/oGGbuBrCXBBeat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Game Recap: Mets Bullpen Falters Again in 8-7 Loss to Brewers https://t.co/FudEcoPiG0 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
