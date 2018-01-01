New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets bullpen coughs up 8-7 loss to Brewers
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 31s
The Brewers scored four times with two outs in the seventh to rally past the Mets, 8-7, on Sunday afternoon at Miller Park.
Tweets
-
You might be right.@KenDavidoff Awful generous on the projected Mets win total. They’re looking like about 10 -15 games under .500Beat Writer / Columnist
-
You might be right.@KenDavidoff what a troll. no way mets win this many games. they’ll be lucky if they win more than 70Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Matt den Dekker just came in to pitch for the Las Vegas 51s with the bases loaded and one out. He got two pop outs to strand the runners.Blogger / Podcaster
-
You might be right.@KenDavidoff Ken, too low on Yanks (95) too high on Mets (81)Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Worth noting: Earlier this year, Callaway passed on Blevins to use Paul Sewald vs. a lefty. It's not like that h… https://t.co/oGGbuBrCXBBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Game Recap: Mets Bullpen Falters Again in 8-7 Loss to Brewers https://t.co/FudEcoPiG0 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets