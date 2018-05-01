New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Vladimir-guerrero-jr-blue-jays-1024x683

Baseball Blogs Weigh In: Vlad Jr., Betts, Freeman, Bucs, Soto, Cards, Gleyber

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 13m

This week in baseball blogs... Blue Jays From Away argues that Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s next stop should be Triple-A, not &hellip;

Tweets