New York Mets

New York Post
Aj_ramos1

Mets waiting to find out just how bad this AJ Ramos situation is

by: Mike Puma New York Post 12m

MILWAUKEE — The Mets have a new potential explanation for AJ Ramos’ ineffectiveness: A shoulder ailment. Ramos was scheduled to receive an MRI exam on his right shoulder in New York on Sunday,

Tweets