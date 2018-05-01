New York Mets

Long Relief: The Greatest Baseball Scenes in Non-Baseball Movies

by: BP Staff

Welcome to the second annual Short Relief Memorial Day extravaganza. Last year, we took the holiday as an opportunity to discuss our favorite baseball commercials. This year, our focus moves to the big screen: mostly films, with the occasional television.

