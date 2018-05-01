New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors Recap: Peterson Continues Strong Season For Columbia

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 17m

Tacoma (27-24) 10, Las Vegas (20-31) 4  Box ScoreChristian Colon 2B: 1-4, 2B, RBI, .278/.316/.472Dominic Smith DH: 0-4, RBI, K, .278/.372/.401Patrick Kivlehan 1B: 2-4, 2B, RBI, .281

Tweets