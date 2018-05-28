New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10782599

Minor League Mondays: Tyler Bashlor Coule Emerge As Bullpen Factor In The Future

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

The New York Mets have clear bullpen issues right now. A.J. Ramos has been awful, pitching to an ERA north of six, while Jerry Blevins can’t get lefties out. The bullpen’s most reliable…

Tweets