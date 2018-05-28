New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Silhouette_1280x720

Mets roster moves | New York Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 38m

The New York Mets today announced that they have made the following roster moves.&nbsp;&nbsp;C Kevin Plawecki -- Returned from rehabilitation assignment and activated prior to today's games. Will wear #26&nbsp;RHP Hansel Robles -- Returned from...

Tweets