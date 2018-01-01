New York Mets

Plawecki, Robles, Evans recalled ahead of Monday's doubleheader

After a slew of injurires, the Mets have recalled C Kevin Plawecki, RHP Hansel Robles, and INF Phillip Evans ahead of their doubleheader against the Braves on Monday.

