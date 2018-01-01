New York Mets

Sporting News
Acuna-ronald-usnews-052718-ftr-getty_14jwectos4vet13bci7voohdcd

Ronald Acuña Jr. injury update: Braves rookie not in lineup Monday afternoon against Mets

by: Ejay.Zarett@performgroup.com (E.Jay Zarett) Sporting News 3m

Acuña was injured while attempting to beat out a ground ball to shortstop in the top of the seventh inning Sunday against the Red Sox.

Tweets