Mets place Ramos, Flores on DL, bring back Robles, Plawecki

The New York Mets have placed right-hander A.J. Ramos and infielder Wilmer Flores on the 10-day disabled list and activated right-hander Hansel Robles and catcher Kevin Plawecki from rehab assignments

