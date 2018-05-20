New York Mets

Fox Sports
Culberson’s pinch-hit, two-run homer in 9th gives Braves win

by: AP Fox Sports 6m

ATLANTA (AP) Charlie Culberson's pinch-hit, two-run homer off Seth Lugo in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Atlanta Braves a 4-3 victory over the New York Mets in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

