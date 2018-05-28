New York Mets

deGrom, Mesoraco's heroics spoiled on walk-off

by: N/A MLB: Mets

ATLANTA -- The Mets' bullpen wasted another quality start from Jacob deGrom and a late go-ahead homer from Devin Mesoraco as Seth Lugo served up a two-run walk-off homer to Braves pinch-hitter Charlie Culberson to drop Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader, 4-3

