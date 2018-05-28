New York Mets

JDG pitches the most exciting Mets inning since 2015, tells Mick sit down

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

OMG that was the greatest inning of baseball since Murphtober 2015. There we were.  The wheels might be coming off.  Runners on the corners.  None out.  Will Mickey start bullpenning? He leaves JDG in.   Jake gets the out. Then he gets the second out....

