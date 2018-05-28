New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Wilmer Flores (back), AJ Ramos (shoulder) put on disabled list | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated May 28, 2018 6:41 PM Newsday 13m

Mets also activate Plawecki, Robles from the DL.

Tweets