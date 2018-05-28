New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-963381562

Culberson Drills Pinch-Hit Walk-Off Home Run To Carry Braves Over Mets

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 10m

The homer wiped out seven strong innings from Jacob deGrom as the Mets lost their fourth straight and fell to .500 for the first time this season.

Tweets