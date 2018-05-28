New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Video: Charlie Culberson slugs pinch-hit walk-off home run against the Mets
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 5m
Charlie Culberson’s first homer since late 2016 was an important one — it gave the Braves a come-from-behind walk-off victory against the Mets on Monday afternoon.
Tweets
-
HOME RUN BRANDON NIMMO!! Stream Live: https://t.co/fzMsDxvkr8TV / Radio Network
-
Kurt Suzuki's solo blast off P.J. Conlon trims the Mets' lead to 2-1 in the second. Then the Mets outfield miscommu… https://t.co/uULDCDKPGiBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I'm old enough to remember when the center fielder was the captain of the outfield.TV / Radio Personality
-
You're going to be stunned folks, but the Mets didn't make a defensive play.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Kurt Suzuku just hit the scoreboard over the visitors bullpen to cut the #mets lead in half. 2-1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Suzuki homers. 2-1 Mets.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets