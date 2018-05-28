New York Mets

Hardball Talk
Gettyimages-963381562-e1527551246760

Video: Charlie Culberson slugs pinch-hit walk-off home run against the Mets

by: Bill Baer NBC Sports: Hardball Talk 5m

Charlie Culberson’s first homer since late 2016 was an important one — it gave the Braves a come-from-behind walk-off victory against the Mets on Monday afternoon.

Tweets