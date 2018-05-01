New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10860066_154511658_lowres

MMO Game Recap: Mets Beat Braves 8-5 In Two-Day Matchup

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 1m

The New York Mets (26-25) defeated the Atlanta Braves (31-22) by a score of 8-5 Monday night (and Tuesday morning) at SunTrust Park.OffenseAfter a nearly three-hour rain delay, the Mets got th

Tweets