New York Mets

North Jersey
636631519312662963-ax051-47cf-9

Mets receive five RBIs from Amed Rosario, Luis Guillorme in 8-5 win over Atlanta

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 10m

Amed Rosario and Luis Gulilorme drove in five runs in the 8-5 win over Atlanta in the second game of the doubleheader.

Tweets