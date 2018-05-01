New York Mets
MMN Recap: Strong Outing for Blake Taylor in Vegas Debut
by: Sam Lebowitz — Mets Minors
Las Vegas (21-31) 10, Tacoma (27-25) 2 Box ScoreMatt den Dekker RF: 3-4, HR, 2 RBI, BB, .298/.343/.506Dominic Smith 1B: 1-4, RBI, BB, .277/.373/.398Zach Borenstein LF: 1-3, HR, R
