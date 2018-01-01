New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Is Devin Mesoraco or Kevin Plawecki the starter going forward?
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 7m
One of the Mets’ walking wounded returned to action on Monday, as Kevin Plawecki was activated from the disabled list and started in the second game of the doubleheader. It was the eighth start of …
Tweets
-
RT @genymets: PUT IT IN THE ????! WE TAKE GAME 2! METS WIN! NIMMO HOMERS, ROSARIO DRIVES IN 3! BULLPEN WAS SPECTACULAR! THE METS… https://t.co/lH9CBJmXqOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets highlights from Monday's win over Braves https://t.co/ouZj3l7mM0Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Berman: Column: Everyone has missed what makes LeBron James so great #Cavaliers #Warriors #Heat https://t.co/LndVboqK8WBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are utter trash, but it's pretty nuts that they haven't been under .500 even once this season.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Game 2 of the rain-delayed, day-night doubleheader went a whole lot better, writes @justbirny https://t.co/QjcIIZ5CTSBlogger / Podcaster
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Orange and Blue Thing News https://t.co/IiTzMViFI0Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets