New York Mets

Mets Merized
Neon Moment of the Week: Nimmo Can’t Make An Out

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 9m

When the Mets signed Jay Bruce to a three-year deal offseason, it was partially sold as insurance against Michael Conforto’s shoulder. It was also an indictment against Brandon Nimmo, who the c

