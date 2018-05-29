New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Silhouette_1280x720

Medical update on Noah Syndergaard | New York Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 8m

RHP Noah Syndergaard was examined today at The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York for soreness in his right index finger. A MRI and clinical examination confirmed a strained ligament in the finger. Syndergaard will be placed on the 10-Day Disabled..

Tweets