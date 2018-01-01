New York Mets

Mets option P.J. Conlon to minors, keep Gerson Bautista up

The Mets optioned LHP P.J. Conlon to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, keeping RHP Gerson Bautista -- Monday's 26th man -- on the 25-man roster.

