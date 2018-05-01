New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Option P.J. Conlon To Triple-A, Keep Gerson Bautista

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 3m

The Mets announced that they have optioned P.J. Conlon to Triple-A after getting roughed up Monday in Atlanta. Gerson Bautista had been the 26th man for Monday's double header, but after Conlon's

Tweets