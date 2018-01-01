New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Swarzak begins rehab with Vegas, could return within week
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 22m
Mets RH reliever Anthony Swarzak (oblique) began a rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Las Vegas, and could return within a week.
Tweets
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Schwei's #Mets notes: Wheeler's splits highlight his struggles at home, New York loses on another walk-off, and Con… https://t.co/yC3MJI4A1lTV / Radio Network
-
Nice round of applause for Saquon Barkley as he’s introduced for ceremonial first pitch. Less so when he bounces it. #yankees #giantsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Pondering your 2018 Mets All Stars. Or is it All Star? https://t.co/yRr7HpEqEsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Last few weeks I've heard after a Met sweep over Dbacks--this is huge--and after tough losses--the season is over--… https://t.co/5KiuofXeTvBeat Writer / Columnist
-
A nice start! @JoeyBats19 is hitting .417 in seven games with the #Mets. #MetsFactsOfficial Team Account
- More Mets Tweets