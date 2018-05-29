New York Mets

Mets Place Noah Syndergaard on 10-Day Disabled List with Strained Index Finger

by: Jason Kelly

The New York Mets added another key player to their ever-growing disabled list today in the person of the team’s ace, Noah Syndergaard. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 26, with a strained index finger. Syndergaard joins a...

