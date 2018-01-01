New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
201805282156789809830

Mets bounce back, beat Braves 8-5 to split rain-delayed DH

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 7m

Mets manager Mickey Callaway had a reason to smile at 1:40 a.m. after his team showed enough fortitude to avoid getting swept. Luis Guillorme broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run single, Amed Rosario had three RBIs and New York beat the Atlanta...

Tweets