New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Matz Departs Tuesday’s Game with Apparent Finger Injury
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 8m
Mets left-hander Steven Matz left Tuesday night's contest with the Atlanta Braves prior to the bottom of the fourth inning with an apparent finger injury.During warm ups for the inning, manage
Tweets
-
RT @NewsdaySports: "I was like, ‘I do not want to be on ESPN’s Not Top 10.’ It wasn’t a great pitch, but I think I saved myself."… https://t.co/10hIG2v9ucBeat Writer / Columnist
-
In last inning, Blevins gave up two balls hit more than 100 mph that were *outs.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
In last inning, Blevins gave up two balls hit more than 100 mph that were rockets.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blevins to stay in for a second inning.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Call helps #LGM Ball 1 should be strike 1 Top 7 Wisler vs Conforto 16% call same 2.1in from edgeMisc
-
SunTrust Park has the longest KissCam I've ever witnessed and it might be time to leave Atlanta.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets