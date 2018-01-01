New York Mets

Steven Matz leaves Mets game due to apparent left hand injury

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 6m

Hours after the Mets had to put Noah Syndergaard on the DL, Steven Matz left Tuesday night's game with an apparent injury to his left hand.

