New York Mets

Sporting News
Matz-steven-usnews-052918-ftr-getty_vjb0kq7nj7nq1dpy1nnmron74

Steven Matz injury update: Mets pitcher leaves start against Braves with apparent injury to left hand

by: Ejay.Zarett@performgroup.com (E.Jay Zarett) Sporting News 3m

Matz has registered a 2-3 record and a 3.55 ERA so far this season.

Tweets