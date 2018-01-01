New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Matz suffered finger injury on swing
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 13m
The injuries continue to pile up for the New York Mets. The latest casualty is starting pitcher Steven Matz, who left Tuesday's start against the Atlanta Braves with a finger injury.Matz's middle finger bent all the way back during a fourth-inning at-bat,
Tweets
-
Well, this is where Joel Embiid sorta jokes about Sam Hinkie being the person who helped uncover the Colangelo burn…Joel told me that @samhinkie IS BETTER AND SMARTER THAN YOU @AlVic40117560 #BurnerAccountBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mark Jackson heaps praise on #Knicks then refuses to "be a jerk" and address it further https://t.co/dyQigdfgsCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Home Run Apple Figurine Giveaway https://t.co/GPUAdbgb7eBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yes, yes. Inject it straight into my veins.IF HINKIE IS THE MOLE DONT EVEN PLAY THE FINALS WE DONT CARE THIS IS THE PEAK https://t.co/pPdiIxXME1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Actually, the threats of scattered thunderstorms begin at 6 a.m. and carry throughout the night. There appears to b…?The sun’ll come out tomorrow ... so ya got to hang on til tomorrow ... come what may ... https://t.co/TaPBpgtn5zBeat Writer / Columnist
-
?The sun’ll come out tomorrow ... so ya got to hang on til tomorrow ... come what may ...A day of Mets misery, recapped: Latest update on Matz and Syndergaard injuries: https://t.co/R9ffORqy6f Braves be… https://t.co/qDFEgzJ4S9Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets