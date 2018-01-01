New York Mets

Mets' Matz suffered finger injury on swing

by: Jason Wilson The Score 13m

The injuries continue to pile up for the New York Mets. The latest casualty is starting pitcher Steven Matz, who left Tuesday's start against the Atlanta Braves with a finger injury.Matz's middle finger bent all the way back during a fourth-inning at-bat,

