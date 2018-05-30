New York Mets

Fox Sports
Default_image.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets look to salvage split against Braves, Teheran (May 30, 2018)

by: STATS Fox Sports 14m

The Atlanta Braves are hopeful that Julio Teheran will hold form when he faces the New York Mets on Wednesday and give his team a chance to win the four-game series at SunTrust Park.

Tweets