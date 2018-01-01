New York Mets
Steven Matz to have MRI on finger on Wednesday
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
Mets LHP Steven Matz departed Tuesday night's game against the Braves after the bottom of the third inning with discomfort in the middle finger of his left hand.
