New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Latest Mock Draft has Mets selecting Florida 3B Jonathan India

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 16m

India, 21, is hitting .392/.531/.791 with 15 HR, 10 doubles, three triples, and 38 RBI in 47 games (153 at-bats) this season for Florida during what is his junior season.

Tweets