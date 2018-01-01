New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets reportedly calling up pitchers Tim Peterson, Scott Copeland
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 1m
With a 25-man roster spot open and their bullpen struggling and running on fumes, the Mets are calling RH reliever Tim Peterson up from Triple-A Las Vegas.
Tweets
-
The only good way to fill out a 2018 All-Star ballot is to vote for Mike Trout and only Mike Trout. Make it the One… https://t.co/2ZMHeNoboKTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @Jonas_SNY: Always nice to get a very serious shoutout from @martinonyc as possible 5th starter candidate for #Mets on the shea… https://t.co/I9cAmg2os9TV / Radio Network
-
Always nice to get a very serious shoutout from @martinonyc as possible 5th starter candidate for #Mets on the shea… https://t.co/I9cAmg2os9TV / Radio Personality
-
I miss Mark Buehrle. https://t.co/CHqtiCsaO9TV / Radio Personality
-
Haha props to Ron Baker for doing this. He knows how to laugh at himself (and get a dig in at Beasley)..@ronbaker31 relives the time @antdavis23 took his soul ? #SauceAwards https://t.co/rlumppjR7mBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Mets Recalling Buddy Baumann https://t.co/k0LD6nrms1 #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets