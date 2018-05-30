New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets hire Marysol Castro and Cosell's grandson to share PA duties

by: The Associated Press Updated May 30, 2018

The Mets have hired two new public address announcers for Citi Field, including the first woman to hold the job for the team, and a grandson of late ABC broadcaster Howard Cosell.

