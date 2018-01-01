New York Mets
Mets say Matz (finger strain) will avoid DL trip
by: David Schoenfield — ESPN 8m
The Mets say starter Steven Matz is day-to-day with a strain to his left middle finger, but will avoid a trip to the disabled list.
