New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-05-30-at-4.30.35-pm

Mets roster moves: Conlon DFAd, new names in

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

We’ve made the following roster moves. #Mets pic.twitter.com/bcucfTyFBw — New York Mets (@Mets) May 30, 2018 #Mets RHP Scott Copeland will wear number 62. Last worn by RHP Erik Goeddel in 2017. RHP Tim Peterson (@timpeterson23) will wear number 63. Last..

Tweets