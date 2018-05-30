New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2017-07-03-at-7.30.24-am

First look at the 2018 All Star Ballots

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9m

Looks like I went 8 for 9 in predicting the names (not that that was hard) with the exception being catcher, and the reason I missed that is because they usually decide these so early. Remember when EMAUS was on the ballot? I still think there will only..

Tweets