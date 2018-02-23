New York Mets

North Jersey
Mets' Steven Matz avoids DL after suffering sprained left middle finger

by: Matt Ehalt, Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 11m

Steven Matz will not be placed on the DL with his left middle finger strain, but it's to be determined if he makes his next start.

