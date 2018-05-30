New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets name new Citi Field Public Address Announcers

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Congratulations, and may they have long runs. Any time I have been at a park with a woman on PA I thought it sounded great. NEW YORK METS NAME MARYSOL CASTRO AND COLIN COSELL NEW PUBLIC ADDRESS ANNOUNCERS FOR 2018   FLUSHING, N.Y., MAY 30, 2018 – The New.

