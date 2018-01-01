New York Mets

Mets list Matz as day to day, hope he won't miss next start

by: AP Fox Sports 11m

ATLANTA (AP) The New York Mets have listed starting pitcher Steven Matz as day to day, hopeful he will not miss a turn in the rotation with a mild strain in his middle left finger.

