New York Mets

USA Today
Mets list Matz as day to day, hope he won't miss next start

by: @usatoday USA Today 11m

The New York Mets have listed starting pitcher Steven Matz as day to day, hopeful he will not miss a turn in the rotation with a mild strain in his middle left finger

